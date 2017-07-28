MAC’s ‘Roller Wheel Eyeliner’ is finally available to buy in the UK, and it may be the answer to all our prayers for the perfect cat eye look.

Since making it’s debut at New York Fashion Week in February there’s been a whole lot of hype around the perfecting qualities of this innovative beauty product.

And now we can all finally try it for ourselves. There are three different shades to pick from: ‘On A Roll Black’, ‘Roller Royale’ and ‘Rollerwheel Brown’.