Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a sneak peak of its upcoming wax figure of Prime Minister Theresa May.
The clay May is only in the early stages of construction, with just a head, hair and beaded jewellery to her name.
The chosen outfit and, of course, the shoes will not be revealed until the finished model is unveiled, which is expected to be later this year.
Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: “Following the recent general election, we look forward to hearing the consensus of the Great British public as we reveal the first stages of Theresa May’s wax figure in creation.”
People on Twitter wasted no time in contributing to that consensus by sharing their thoughts on the waxwork, with a predictable amount all making the same type of joke.
Some more savage than others.
Not sure that’s the response they expected.