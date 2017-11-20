Madeleine McCann Detectives ‘Probe Mystery Witness Dressed In Purple’

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are reportedly searching for a waitress in Bulgaria who may hold the key to the mystery. Two witnesses claimed to have seen a woman dressed in purple standing outside the McCann family’s holiday apartment on the night the three-year-old went missing ten years ago. The woman has been named as Luisa Todorov, 58, and she and her husband Stefan, 50, are both said to have worked at the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz in 2007, the Express reported.

STRINGER via Getty Images Candles light a photograph of Madeleine McCann outside a church in Praia da Luz on the tenth anniversary of her disappearance in May

The newspaper adds that Scotland Yard officers are in Bulgaria trying to track the couple down in order to re-interview them as significant potential witnesses. The pair gave statements to Portuguese police five days after the abduction and it is believed they may have since travelled to Bulgaria looking for work. They have denied any involvement with the case.

In May Jenny Murat told The Sun she had seen a woman dressed in purple staring intently in the direction of the apartment Madeleine disappeared from. She said: “I don’t know who she was but she caught my eye because she was dressed in purple-plum clothes. “It struck me as strange because it’s so unusual for anyone, particularly a woman, to be standing alone in our resort, just watching a building.”

Stringer . / Reuters The window of the apartment where Madeleine disappeared from in 2007