Madeleine McCann IS Alive And The Case Can Be Solved Insists UK Detective

Missing Madeleine McCann is alive and the mystery surrounding her disappearance WILL be solved, insists a retired detective who has probed the matter as a private investigator. Former Det Insp Dave Edgar shared his findings with the Met Police in 2011 and is certain the case will be cracked. He has even offered to rejoin the search for the missing girl once more. Edgar told The Sun: “I believe Madeleine is still alive and the case can be solved. I would strongly consider coming back to help as a private investigator if required. In fact, I would be happy to come back on board.”

PA Archive/PA Images Former Det Insp Dave Edgar believes the Madeleine McCann case can be solved

Madeleine was nearly four when she vanished in 2007 from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz as her parents dined with friends at a tapas bar nearby. The McCanns have spoken of their bitter regret about leaving her and two-year-old twins Sean and Amelie alone. The missing girl would now be a teenager and the family have never given up the search and remain hopeful she is alive. Edgar also defended the £13million spent on the search so far, which will soon enter its 10th year, as “not nearly enough for a crime of this complexity and scale.” Stating Scotland Yard have some “very good lines of inquiry to follow”, he added: “Every few months you hear of cases of missing people around the world that are solved. Children are taken as infants and years later are found alive.”

PA Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

Last month the 60-year-old said he believes Madeleine’s kidnappers are being protected but are likely to have confided in someone. “Someone knows, it must be on someone’s conscience,” he said. “If anyone confided in you, now is the time to come forward.” Edgar is certain the little girl was taken by a lone kidnapper or gang, that the motive was sexual and that it was a carefully planned abduction. He also warned they could strike again: “It’s the type of crime they cannot help themselves, certainly if it was sexually motivated.” He added: “There was a very narrow window of opportunity for them to get away with Madeleine. So it does point to it being planned and some level of surveillance, perhaps of the apartment.”

Jas Lehal / Reuters Kate and Gerry McCann have vowed never to give up the search for their daughter

Edgar and his team profiled a number of suspects named over the years, including late convicted paedophile Raymond Hewlett, who lived close to where Madeleine was taken from, and Euclides Monteiro, a former worker at the resort the McCanns’ stayed at, who died in a tractor accident in 2009. There was no definitive evidence against either man, Edgar found. As the 10th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction approaches, Edgar is pushing for a Europe-wide appeal, believing whoever is responsible will have shared their secret. He said: “They can’t keep it to themselves and research has shown they always confide in someone else.