Madeleine McCann Police Admit ‘Burglary Gone Wrong’ Theory Has Not Been Ruled Out

Detectives working on the Madeleine McCann case are still pursuing “critical” leads as the 10th anniversary of her disappearance looms, a Scotland Yard chief has revealed. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said there are “significant investigative avenues” that are of “great interest” to both the UK and Portuguese teams. Officers have sifted through some 40,000 documents and looked at more than 600 individuals since 2011.

PA Archive/PA Images Madeleine McCann has been missing for nearly ten years

In an interview nearly a decade on from the youngster’s disappearance, Mr Rowley also confirmed that four people considered as possible suspects in 2013 have been ruled out. Madeleine was nearly four when she vanished in May 3, 2007 from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz as her parents dined with friends at a tapas bar nearby. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, of Rothley, Leicestershire, have often spoken of their bitter regret about leaving her and then two-year-old twins Sean and Amelie alone. Their daughter would now be a teenager and the family have never given up the search and remain hopeful she is alive. Asked if police were any closer to solving the case than they were six years ago when the UK investigation was launched, Mr Rowley said: “I know we have a significant line of inquiry which is worth pursuing, and because it’s worth pursuing it could provide an answer, but until we’ve gone through it I won’t know whether we are going to get there or not.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley

“Ourselves and the Portuguese are doing a critical piece of work and we don’t want to spoil it by putting titbits of information out publicly.” He declined to expand on the nature of the working theories or reveal whether any suspects were currently being considered, saying that disclosing further detail would not help the investigation. Mr Rowley said: “We’ve got some critical lines of inquiry, those link to particular hypotheses, but I’m not going to discuss those because those are very much live investigation. “We’ve got some thoughts on what we think the most likely explanations might be and we are pursuing those.” He described the possibility of a “burglary gone wrong” as a “sensible hypothesis” which has not been “entirely ruled out”. The theory is believed to have been alluded to by former Met Police chief Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe last year, who insisted: “We always say that a missing child inquiry is never closed.” In the days before Madeleine’s disappearance, two other holiday flats in the same resort are reported to have been raided, with a child being awoken in one, though the suspects fled after the parents returned.

PA Archive/PA Images Former Det Insp Dave Edgar believes the Madeleine McCann case can be solved

The Portuguese police attached no significance to the incidents, but one theory posited at the time is that the burglars may have panicked after waking Madeleine by mistake and decided to take her with them. Mr Rowley was asked about the theory of a sex predator being responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance. Mr Rowley said: “That’s been one key line of inquiry. The reality is in the modern world in any urban area if you cast your net widely you will find a whole pattern of offences. “You will find sex offenders who live nearby. And those coincidences need to be sifted out, what’s a coincidence and what may be linked to the investigation that you are currently doing.

Andrew Winning / Reuters Kate and Gerry McCann have vowed never to give up the search for their daughter

“Offences which may be linked have to be looked at and either ruled in or ruled out.” Former Det Insp Dave Edgar, who has probed the case as a private investigator and shared his findings with the Met in 2011, is certain the little girl was taken by a lone kidnapper or gang, that the motive was sexual and that it was a carefully planned abduction. Earlier this month he warned they could strike again, stating: “It’s the type of crime they cannot help themselves, certainly if it was sexually motivated.” Mr Rowley said there was still a “lot unknown” in the case, adding: “All the different hypotheses have to remain open.”