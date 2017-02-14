Madeleine Shaw has revealed she’s expecting her first child.
The 26-year-old nutritionist and food blogger shared the news on Instagram with a video showing herself wearing a “baby on board” top.
“BIG NEWS, I’m pregnant,” she wrote in the caption.
“I’ve been so excited to tell you this. I’m 15 weeks, feeling well and can’t wait to meet little #BabyGlow.”
Shaw revealed her first trimester has been “super tough” with morning sickness.
But now, at 15 weeks, the ‘Get The Glow’ author said things are “changing and getting better”.
“I’m excited to be doing pregnancy yoga and getting a bump,” she added. “So excited to start shopping for the nursery and cute clothes, I need your recommendations.
“I’m wearing an @asos nightie. Pretty obsessed with their maternity range, there are some super cute outfits on there.”
The fitness guru was showered with congratulations messages from friends and fans on the photo.
Some mums and parents-to-be shared words of wisdom after hearing her first trimester was tough, with one writing: “There were lots of other benefits like a big bump and thick hair and cravings for mangoes.
“Enjoy your second trimester and make sure to make the most of this time to relax and put your feet up too.”
Another mum wrote: “Congratulations. I’m 28 weeks pregnant, so welcome to the second trimester, I hope you will find it better.”