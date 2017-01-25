Madonna Disputes Claims She Has Applied To Adopt Two More Children

UPDATE: This article has been amended to reflect the fact Madonna has denied a statement made by a Malawi government spokesperson to news outlets.
Madonna has disputed a statement made by a Malawi government spokesperson about her plans to adopt two more children from East Africa,
The spokesperson said the singer had appeared in High Court in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, on Wednesday 25 January, to submit her application for the further adoptions, according to the BBC.
“The rumours of an adoption process are untrue,” she said in a statement.
“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.”
The 58-year-old previously adopted two children from orphanages in the African country.
Madonna adopted David Banda in 2006 and then went on to adopt Mercy James in 2009.
Now, eight years later, the mother-of-four has returned to the country, that has a population of 16 million, as part of her charity work.
The Lucky Star singer established a charity in the country back in 2006, Raising Malawi, and has raised funds to build a hospital, as well as numerous schools that run scholarship programs.
The star also has two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships with partners Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie.
In recent months, Madonna has been involved in a custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie over her 16-year-old son, Rocco.
The details of the settlement remained confidential, though TMZ suggested that Rocco will remain in London with his film director father, while still “frequently” seeing his mother in New York.