Madonna Disputes Claims She Has Applied To Adopt Two More Children

UPDATE: This article has been amended to reflect the fact Madonna has denied a statement made by a Malawi government spokesperson to news outlets.

Madonna has disputed a statement made by a Malawi government spokesperson about her plans to adopt two more children from East Africa,

The spokesperson said the singer had appeared in High Court in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, on Wednesday 25 January, to submit her application for the further adoptions, according to the BBC.

“The rumours of an adoption process are untrue,” she said in a statement.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.”