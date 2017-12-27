Making Best Practice Standard Practice In African Schools

The global shortage of schools is truly shocking. Today, most children in the world, hundreds of millions, are not learning the basics as they are either not in school or in a school where they are not learning. A fact recently highlighted by the World Bank’s inaugural report on education. The crisis is worst in sub-Saharan Africa. It is home to more than half the world’s out-of-school children, but it receives only a quarter of global education aid.

The Chair of the global Education Commission, Gordon Brown, has called the learning crisis the ‘civil rights struggle of time’. World leaders are rightly calling on every sector to join the fight - to use all the tools at our disposal to tackle it effectively, win the struggle, and prevent another generation from missing out

Today, 21% of African children and young people are educated in the private sector, with this likely to rise to 25% by 2021. It seems African parents increasingly want or need to invest directly in their children’s education. They embrace the fact that they have a choice when it comes to schools.

Many parents on the African continent are in rural, remote areas; many of the classrooms have poor learning materials and many teachers feel abandoned and can often struggle to understand the content that they are teaching. These are all significant challenges. But technology is now underpinning new and effective ways to tackle them and deliver life changing education to some of the most marginalised communities in the world.

Of course tech is widely used across Africa as organisations seek to innovate. There are thousands of organisations using technology to deliver social impact from healthcare to energy; education to farming. The nature of remote and rural communities, intermittent power and often poor connectivity means developing systems that work despite these challenges. It’s an often daunting task.

In Africa, a social enterprise called Bridge International Academies is delivering education and tackling these challenges head-on. It is putting global teaching best practice straight into the hands of local teachers using e-readers. We are treating learning as a science as we focus on making best practice the standard practice across all our classes. We are focused on how children learn, tweaking adapting and iterating lessons. All through a technology system that uses a 2G mobile signal even in the most remote communities.