A man and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after two missing schoolgirls were found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

West Midlands Police said the 13-year-old girls were found by officers at an address in the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham after they vanished on Friday night.

They went missing after getting off the number 97 bus on Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green, Birmingham at around 9pm on March 17, sparking an extensive police search.