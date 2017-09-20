A man has been charged over the death of a young woman who was thrown from a speedboat into the River Thames.

Charlotte Brown, known as Charli, was pulled from the water unconscious near Wandsworth Bridge in December 2015 and later died in hospital.

Jack Shepherd, from Abergavenny, Wales, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence. The 30-year-old will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 18 October.