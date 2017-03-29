A search is underway on the River Thames after a man is believed to have “jumped” off the Westminster Bridge, just hours before a vigil is due to take place for the victims of last week’s terror attack. Police were called to the bridge in central London shortly before 11.30am following reports that a man was in the water. The search comes hours ahead of a service due to begin at 2.30pm to remember the four people killed in the London terror attack. Images from the scene show ambulances and police officers on the bridge, while footage shows police boats combing the river.

Luke Heydenrych Emergency services on Westminster Bridge following reports that a man had fallen in the water.

It is believed the man involved is in his 20s, the Met said in a statement, adding that the incident is not being treated as suspicious. One witness who was at the scene said the man “jumped off the bridge”.

Search for male seen to jump into the river from Westminster Bridge. Assisted by @TowerRNLI @LondonFire @NPASLondon. pic.twitter.com/iZu3a7luOR — MPSonthewater (@MPSonthewater) March 29, 2017

Came to see the attack site on #westminsterbridge and someone has allegedly just jumped off the bridge. #London pic.twitter.com/ryg6BQEKXt — Luke Heydenrych (@LukismOfficial) March 29, 2017

Film crew spotted someone go over #WestminsterBridge, and rescue survives are now searching in the water for them. #London pic.twitter.com/QTsOnPesje — Luke Heydenrych (@LukismOfficial) March 29, 2017

London Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Firefighters were called to reports of a man in the water between Lambeth Brigade and Westminster Bridge. “The Brigade’s fire boat alongside the police and RNLI are searching the stretch of water.”

Stefan Wermuth / Reuters Emergency services patrol after a man fell off Westminster Bridge into the Thames.

On Wednesday afternoon police officers will be among those to join together on Westminster Bridge in a show of solidarity following last week’s terror attack. The show of solidarity comes as an inquest for the victims is to open seven days after Khalid Masood launched an 82-second rampage. American Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, died after the Muslim convert drove at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge last Wednesday. The 52-year-old was shot dead by armed police after fatally knifing Pc Keith Palmer, 48, in the Palace of Westminster’s cobbled forecourt.

Darren Staples / Reuters Police officers and civilians look at floral tributes near Westminster Bridge following a recent attack in Westminster.