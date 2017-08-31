This Girl Talked Her Friend Out Of Suicide, Ten Years Later They're Married

In a story that seems straight out of a Hollywood film, one man has told the internet how he has married the woman who prevented him from taking his own life over a decade ago.

Kevin Walsh was in high school when he tried to take his own life, but was stopped at the last minute by a chance phone call from his then-crush and now-wife, Blake Moore, who he’d met at summer camp several years prior.

Quora

Walsh submitted his story to a Quora thread about ‘moments in your life that could only happen in a movie’ and explained how he met Moore (his first crush) when he was 13-years-old and she complimented him on his outfit.

“We chatted and became friends, exchanged AIM screen names (it was the time) and stayed in touch for a while,” he wrote.

But like many teenage romances, they fell off each other’s radar, although he insists: “I can promise you that not a day went by that I didn’t think about that girl.”

Then in his senior year of secondary school, Walsh “fell hard” into depression and planned to end his life - he had even written a note - then something happened.

“My phone rang. I checked the caller ID - I couldn’t die not knowing. It was a number I didn’t recognise, so I picked up and it was her.”

The Indianapolis-native asked Moore why she had called, after 12 months of not speaking at all, and she explained she “just felt like she had to” call at that moment.

“Long story short, she pried, I spilled the beans and she talked me out of it...she made me promise to call her the next day, and we hung up. That night I started writing the words which, ten years later, I’d propose with.”

The couple were engaged in September 2016, after a “whirlwind romance and engagement that put any novel to shame”, according to Moore.

The law student wrote on her Instagram: “Our decision to get married and brief engagement was met with raised eyebrows.”

“To us, however, nothing could have been more clear. Life with my husband is an adventure - one marked with the incredible comfort of knowing that in all endeavours I am with my best buddy.”

