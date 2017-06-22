New Ken Doll's Man Bun Has Provoked Such Strong Feelings It May Make You Throw Out Your Hairbands

😂 😂 🤣

22/06/2017 13:41 | Updated 18 hours ago
Ellen Wallwork Parents & Style Editor at HuffPost UK

Ken’s new man bun has brought to the fore our conflicting feelings about this divisive style choice.

We’ve never seen such a hilariously overwrought reaction to this male up ’do as is being shared now on Twitter, after toy company Mattel decided to change up Barbie’s boyfriend’s style.

In many people’s opinion this is the style of a man who is neither enlightened nor a good dinner party guest. 

And of course it wasn’t long before someone set up a Manbun Ken Twitter account to prove he lives up to each and every one of these expectations, but with added fabulousness.

More:

Uk Style Uk Comedy Beauty Men's Fashion Hair
Suggest a correction
Comments
New Ken Doll's Man Bun Has Provoked Such Strong Feelings It May Make You Throw Out Your Hairbands

CONVERSATIONS