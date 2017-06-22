Ken’s new man bun has brought to the fore our conflicting feelings about this divisive style choice.
We’ve never seen such a hilariously overwrought reaction to this male up ’do as is being shared now on Twitter, after toy company Mattel decided to change up Barbie’s boyfriend’s style.
In many people’s opinion this is the style of a man who is neither enlightened nor a good dinner party guest.
And of course it wasn’t long before someone set up a Manbun Ken Twitter account to prove he lives up to each and every one of these expectations, but with added fabulousness.
