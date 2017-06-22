Ken’s new man bun has brought to the fore our conflicting feelings about this divisive style choice.

We’ve never seen such a hilariously overwrought reaction to this male up ’do as is being shared now on Twitter, after toy company Mattel decided to change up Barbie’s boyfriend’s style.

In many people’s opinion this is the style of a man who is neither enlightened nor a good dinner party guest.

#manbunken just interrupted me to say reverse racism is real. pic.twitter.com/uwni9SxQih — Jessica (@lovingtornado) June 21, 2017

#ManBunKen would like to loudly remind you again about all the benefits of almond milk. — Matthew Bolin (@HadriansDad) June 20, 2017

Man-bun Ken thinks having a mother makes him a feminist pic.twitter.com/mW5tOavC6G — Ziwe (@ziwe) June 20, 2017

Barbie hates it when man-bun Ken shows up to the tea party because he always drinks way too much tea and asks her if he can touch her feet. pic.twitter.com/WOO4v1cQ8f — BestestNerdDad (@BestestNerdDad) June 22, 2017

There's a new Ken doll with a Man Bun. He's paired with Very Sad And Embarrassed Barbie. https://t.co/FDZKGtMWOC — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) June 20, 2017

He so cool and modern that he Man-Bun-Splains. #manbunken pic.twitter.com/PqCYyPKYWp — Chick St Laurent (@chucksandYSL) June 20, 2017

a date with Manbun Ken is just three full hours of this pic.twitter.com/2ZVQc3N5Zd — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 21, 2017

LOL! #Manbun Ken is wearing factory-ruined denim jorts!



You're having us on @Barbie. Good for you. (tips hat) pic.twitter.com/PprBylUxEs — Christopher Pryde (@XopherPryde) June 20, 2017

I can't wait for this guy to explain to me how the Ghostbusters reboot was unnecessary #ManBunKen pic.twitter.com/uDyGbsfjj6 — Kate Terry (@reckingfolkie) June 21, 2017

There's a 99% chance that man bun ken comes with a yurt and handmade hemp satchel#ManBunKen — Hurricane (@MissHurricanez) June 20, 2017

Man-Bun Ken would definitely get drunk at a party and try to touch my hair pic.twitter.com/xxDX28Jho6 — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) June 20, 2017

#ManBunKen says he is Vegan, but also owns three leather jackets. — Matthew Bolin (@HadriansDad) June 20, 2017

And of course it wasn’t long before someone set up a Manbun Ken Twitter account to prove he lives up to each and every one of these expectations, but with added fabulousness.