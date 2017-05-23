Heroic Mancunians are being praised for their acts of generosity following the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night, which left at least 22 people killed and a further 59 injured, including children. From free taxi rides to offers of cups of tea, residents came out in force to help those affected by the attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert. Here are the stories of the true heroes of the Manchester terror attack: 1. The taxi driver offering free taxi rides AJ Singh, a taxi driver in Manchester, said that he was trying to help out “everywhere I could”. “I’ve had people who needed to find loved ones, I’ve dropped them off to the hospital, they’re not had any money, they’ve been stranded,” he told Channel 4 News. “There’s no transport in Manchester, all the roads are closed, it’s really hard to get around.”

Not just Gurudwaras in Manchester offering victims food & accommodation, this Sikh cab driver is offering free taxi service to the needy #RT pic.twitter.com/AJNXL6JurW — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 23, 2017

Taxi drivers, hotel workers and the emergency services have worked through the night to help those caught up in the Manchester attack pic.twitter.com/tElF2ekm41 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 23, 2017

Taxi drivers offering free rides to families who escaped. Goes to show everyone comes together at tough times #Manchester #faithinhumanity — Sam Greenway (@samuel_greenway) May 22, 2017

2. Hotels offering shelter Hotels near to the venue offered to take people in who were caught up in the attack. The Premier Inn and Holiday Inn both took in concert-goers who had been separated from their groups. According to unverified reports, a woman also led about 50 children to safety after they became separated from their parents or guardians. Hotel chains near to the venue were contacted by HuffPost UK but denied the children were brought to them.

ATTENTION: Holiday Inn Manchester are taking in children who have been separated from their parents. You can contact them on: 0161 836 9600 — UNILAD (@UNILAD) May 23, 2017

Anyone affected by the bombing in Manchester this Premier Inn has taken in some of the people affected if you're looking for loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6pSxRpXr4U — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) May 23, 2017

Huge thanks to Ainscow hotel in Manchester for looking after my sister / 10 year old niece and her best friend. 🙌🏻 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/8Ul9XQQNLF — Andy Leeman⚽️ (@AndyLeeman91) May 23, 2017

3. Two homeless men rush to help the injured Chris Parker, 33, was in the foyer area of the venue, where he regularly goes to beg for money as crowds leave the arena when the blast hit. He said he heard a “bang” and then saw a “white flash, then smoke”. He then heard people screaming. “It knocked me to the floor and then I got up and instead of running away my gut instinct was to run back and try and help,” he told the Press Association. “There was people lying on the floor everywhere.” Parker tended to a little girl and a woman aged in her 60s. Speaking of the woman, who was badly hurt from the bombing with serious leg and head injuries, he said: “She passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family. “I haven’t stopped crying,” he said. Stephen Jones, 35, was sleeping near the venue on Monday night when he heard a bang coming from the venue. “I then realised what was happening and saw children coming out, screaming and covered in blood,” Jones told ITV News. “We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces,” he said. “We haven’t slept most of the night because of what we’ve seen.”

'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Steve, a homeless man who was sleeping near #Manchester Arena, rushed to help young victims pic.twitter.com/dyxzZpal0Q — ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2017

4. Rabbi delivers coffees and pasties to police Rabbi Shneur Cohen was filmed delivering refreshments to officers standing outside the Manchester arena on Tuesday morning.

VIDEO: Rabbi Shneur Cohen delivers coffees and pasteies to officers outside the #Manchester arena saying the city will come together: @LBC pic.twitter.com/MR2Lx40jAF — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) May 23, 2017

5. The emergency services caring for dozens of injured people Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents health service organisations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said: “Together with the other emergency services, frontline NHS responders, managers, and other staff have once again responded superbly to a major incident and are providing the treatment, care and support that is needed. “It is at times like these that as a society we really appreciate how important the health service is in all our lives.“

Incredible, ongoing efforts by NHS staff caring for almost 60 injured here in Manchester - summed up by Niall Dickson, head of @nhsconfed pic.twitter.com/xuXSucuucE — rachel younger (@rachyoungeritv) May 23, 2017

The police are also being praised for their actions on Monday night, with this picture of a little girl being comforted by an officer being shared on social media.

We have such hero's working in our emergency services... Thank you for all you have done and will continue to do... x A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 23, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

6. Sikh temples offering food and accommodation The details and locations of Sikh temples offering food and accommodation were shared on social media for people seeking safety.

@NadineNardine @Dave_Kirkwood @matthaig1 Sikh Temples in Manchester, UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. don't worry people helping each other. pic.twitter.com/6gsXgceUb9 — Harpreet Makkar (@HarpreetMakkarr) May 23, 2017

Muslim taxi drivers giving free lifts, Sikh temples giving food & beds, locals giving blood in the morning. Proud to call Manchester home — Emily Bolton (@EmilyBolton19) May 23, 2017

7. Residents offering overnight accommodation Scores of people asked people in need to contact them if they required somewhere to stay following the attack.

Anyone needing somewhere to stay following tonight's incident in Manchester just get in touch, spare room & hot kettle #RoomForManchester — James Plowright (@JPlowright11) May 22, 2017

#roomformanchester. Anyone needing help or a place to stay tonight we are 10 minutes walk from the Manchester arena. Spare room and 2 sofas — Sophie T (@SophieTee2) May 23, 2017

#roomformanchester anyone stranded in central #Manchester, we have a sofa, floor, and 1000 cups of tea at our flat 15 mins away. Please DM. — The Allotment (@allotmentvegan) May 23, 2017

God bless the people of Manchester offering cups of tea/ lifts and support to everyone involved — Matthew (@MatthewBrrown) May 22, 2017

9. People donating blood Queues began to form outside blood banks in Manchester on Tuesday morning, with residents eager to help the wounded in any way they could. GiveBlood NHS posted a notice on social media informing people that they currently have enough blood required for hospital patients. So many people were offering to help that GiveBlood NHS asked people not to just turn up at donation centres and instead to sign up as blood donors.

In response to last night's tragic incident in #Manchester - we have all the blood required for hospital patients at the present time. pic.twitter.com/EWNAKH5mrO — GiveBlood NHS ❤ (@GiveBloodNHS) May 23, 2017

A queue has formed outside the Blood Donor Centre in Manchester this morning. pic.twitter.com/4qVR4mNLxW — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 23, 2017

people were queuing up at the blood donation centre in Manchester & the blood bank was full of Oneg by 8:15 restores some faith in humanity — Chloe Gosling (@_chloegosling) May 23, 2017