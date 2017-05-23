WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

22 people were killed and 59 injured in Manchester Arena suicide attack.

British police identify attacker as Manchester-born Salman Abedi, 22.

Abedi was known to British authorities prior to the attack, CBS reported.

It is not known if he was acting alone or as part of a larger network.

So-called Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for the blast.

A 23-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the attack.

Lone male attacker died in the blast at the Ariana Grande concert.

Was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated.

Youngest victim named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

Georgina Callander, 18 and John Atkinson, 28, were also killed.

Many children are known to be amongst those killed and injured.

The blast took place in the foyer area as concert finished at 10:30pm.

Theresa May: attack ‘among the worst terrorism we have experienced’

All General Election campaigning has been suspended indefinitely.

British police have identified the Manchester Arena suicide bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

The home of Manchester-born Abedi, who is believed to have three siblings and from a family of Libyan descent, was raided by police earlier today.

At least 22 people were killed, many of them children, and 59 others hospitalised, when a lone male detonated an improvised explosive in a crowded foyer.

US broadcaster CBS reported that Abedi was known to British authorities prior to the attack.

Developments this evening are fast moving as police work to investigate the attack, the worst terrorist atrocity to strike Britain since the 7/7 bombings in 2005.