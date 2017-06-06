I think sex needs to be put back on its fucking pedestal Laura Dodsworth Age: 46



I’m kind of intrigued about this opportunity to talk about my relationship to... I don’t want to say penis and I don’t really like saying cock... Rufus, yeah, Rufus. (laughs) My penis, Rufus, is kind of a barometer of my health, my happiness and my fitness. My sense of my wellbeing is related to my sexual energy.



I’ve always felt most in communion with my body and with another person’s body when I feel that my overall fitness, health and energy are high. Ironically, the only time I’ve ever worried about Rufus is when I went through a period a couple of years ago where Rufus wasn’t rising and it was a sign of another health condition. I’d never even thought about how stress can affect your body and your sexuality. If it wasn’t for that I would probably

never have realised I had high blood pressure or that stress can have a negative effect on

your desire to have sex.



I knew there was something wrong because the desire was there, but Rufus just wasn’t. I was like, ‘Man, what are you doing? You don’t seem that bothered. I’m bothered, the whole team is bothered, what’s up with you? Come on, man.’



I’ve got quite an active mind and I’m often juggling stuff which is to do with deadlines, work, writing and different projects, and the only time my mind is completely silent is during sex. A partner once said to me, ‘Well, what do you think about when we have sex?’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, what do I think about? I’m just like... I’m here with you. You’re

naked, we’re making love and what else is there? There are no thoughts!’ And then I thought, ‘Oh, you fantasise about other things? Other people? Really?’ For me sex is almost about vacancy. It is a moment of complete embodiment, of being totally calm in the world, do you know what I mean? It is about being fully present.



The penis is a tool of communication. It’s a kind of a gateway to losing who you are and your ego, to actually be fully absorbed into the beingness of another person, as well as into a different you, a more primal you. I think there is nothing greater than being fully present in sex. It is a spiritual journey. We can play with power and sex, but bear in mind that it’s play. I think there’s an opportunity for a creative and renewing exchange. And Rufus, whatever you want to call it, is part of your gateway to that.



I’m the first black man in the project? Where do I start? That’s such a head-fuck. When you’re a young black man you experience inordinate attention and focus on you as a sexual being, especially in the club sphere. Men are men, and we like an easy time; we’re insecure, we don’t want to be rejected. And it’s intoxicating to have people give you attention in a very sexual way. It’s like a simple vocabulary. ‘I don’t have to do any work, I

don’t even have to buy any drinks, I don’t even have to be handsome’. (laughs) Fuck! It’s

intoxicating, but, like any addiction, it has its downside. It’s not necessarily a very individual

attention. This is not really about me, this is about a persona of black men, you know: penis size, greater sexuality, up for it. It’s a thrill ride and I’ve participated in it, but with a degree of self-loathing afterwards, because I think, ‘What the fuck? I’ve just been someone’s Mandingo fantasy’. And I’ve done it, not because I’m black, but because I’m a

bloke and an advance was made and I know that there’s not much expected of me. As a man you can compartmentalise all that stuff, but there’s a part of you that wants people to want more from you, to be curious about you. It’s not that black men are more hyper-sexual, it’s just that men, given the opportunity, would want to be as sexual as possible, to have their cake and eat it.



I grew up in a working-class environment and would sometimes go to down-home black clubs and I would be approached by white women who said, ‘I don’t date white men, I just date black men’. The side of me that is postgraduate-educated, goes ‘Woah! Why? A man’s a man. What’s that about? This is a fetish that makes no sense’. Sometimes these women end up as victims of it because they’re looking for hyper-masculinity and they pick

out certain kinds of men.



I think it has a damaging effect on some black men I know who accept and internalise that sense of themselves. When you’re a minority in a society you internalise how a majority society sees you. You begin to create your identity partly out of response to the projection. And also the projection can become the tool of solidarity. The projection can be a means of bolstering our sense of self or our self-esteem.



Women and men both enjoy sex, are curious about sex, and boast about sex in different ways, but I think men are more afraid and less understanding of the emotional nature of sex and compartmentalise it. In compartmentalising there is a sort of self-brutalisation that goes on, because sexual exchange is always more than just a conversation and a cup of tea. There is something of yourself that you pass over. I think in some ways women are perhaps more in tune with the emotional investment that comes with sex, the sense that there is a boundary that is being crossed that is more than mechanistic and more than just

pleasure. That doesn’t mean to say that all women want to stick with every man they sleep with, but I think that there is a different quality of understanding of that exchange for some

women. Sorry, it’s really hard to talk in these bold terms because all the time I’m thinking that’s bullshit because of all the exceptions. So I’m just using these broad brush strokes with these massive caveats.



I think maybe we’re just afraid to be idealistic. We’re all afraid, we don’t know how to name what it is that we’re doing. In ancient societies we worshipped the phallus and the vagina and there was a reason for that. If we acknowledged that sex isn’t just about gratification, there is a broader communication, I think we’d be more respectful. I think sex needs to be put back on its fucking pedestal.

I've quit porn Laura Dodsworth Age: 20



I’m really into sports, but I don’t particularly care for appearance. I like to look good but I think of my appearance as more of a byproduct of sport. It’s common for people to go to the gym, work out loads, but there’s nothing useful about the muscles they’re building. If I was in a bad situation I’d be able to get out of it comfortably because of my fitness level.



Parkour is my main sport at the moment. I used to do a lot of running as a kid, and when I got bored of that I moved on to rock climbing. I’m quite a competitive person when it comes to sports and if there is a competition to be had, I’ll normally try.



I know a couple of gym bunnies, but I can’t really get along with those people. For some reason gyms all have these walls of mirrors, and you people that obviously lift loads of weights stand there and take their picture for Instagram or Facebook or whatever. It’s really narcissistic.



Loads of people use steroids. When I was in college, a couple of guys were taking steroids, injecting it into their butt cheeks, or getting their friends to, which is a bit weird. They had such bad anger issues. I don’t know if it’s the kind of person that does that sort of thing or if the steroids lead to the anger issues, but they were so prone to anger that if you made a joke that was slightly denigrating towards them they would flip. It was just banter, a joke. One guy literally started shoving me around the car park and I was like, ‘You do realise if you hit me you’ll get chucked out of college and you’ll lose your job?’ and he said, ‘I don’t care.’ I was like, ‘How can you not care?’ It’s just a bit worrying really.



They weren’t unintelligent, they were fine at their college work, but they never intellectualised anything. They didn’t think about their feelings, or what stuff meant to them. They were always about, ‘Oh, when we went to Ibiza and were banging some women’. The idea of going on a holiday just to drink and try and have sex with loads of drunk women doesn’t appeal to me at all. I think if you’re a relatively nice person you just find someone that actually wants to have sex with you for a good reason, not just because they’re drunk.



I’ve quit porn. Actually I quit masturbation entirely for quite a long time.



I used to have issues ejaculating with my ex when having sex. Hand jobs and blow jobs were fine, but that was normally because they were on the rougher side. I think ejaculating became associated with my hand and watching porn. I had issues with being on top too. I think that’s because when watching porn I would lie still, whereas when having sex I actually have to be up and mobile.



My new girlfriend did some research on it. There are a few issues. Watching porn is nothing like actually having sex. Also the feeling of the hand is nothing like actual sex or another person – there’s this thing called the ‘death grip’. What happens to a lot of people is they grip too tight when masturbating and they get used to it and then sex doesn’t feel tight enough. I mean, some people are very tight, but they’re not that tight. For me, a mixture of all of these led to my problem. My girlfriend and I are having sex perfectly fine now. Well, we’re getting there. There are still some issues, but obviously people have things in sex where you have to work things out and it’s good to have discussions about it.



Shall I tell you how we met? We met doing parkour and we were friends for a while. A few years ago she wrote up a sex contract as part of an art project but she never got the chance to use it. One night she asked me if I wanted to sign her sex contract with her. I said no at first. Then I mulled it over and thought, ‘What’s the worst that could happen, really? Like, I’m friends with her, but what’s wrong with sex? Why not?’ I messaged her to ask if I could change my mind. And then she sent over the contract. It’s a great idea, but it took me a while to get over how weird it felt at first.



The one we signed was called ‘Three Mergers’, as in having sex three times, and then you decide where you want to go from there. You can sign another contract, or you can just leave it and not do anything again. You can cut it off at any time, but the idea is you sign it like you would anything else. So you sign this contract and then you do the deed. Obviously it’s not properly legal in the UK.



Our first kiss? OK, that was awkward. It was on this sofa. (laughs) It wasn’t in the contract, but we decided beforehand it would be a bit weird if we didn’t kiss while having sex, or building up to sex. We went to kiss each other and the first thing that happened was our teeth clashed and we both went ‘Ow’. Then we went to try again and it flowed a lot better.



We got to the bedroom and I told her I had issues with staying hard and ejaculating. I didn’t want to say beforehand, it felt really awkward. I wasn’t undressed at that point and it’s never too late to say no. She said it was fine and we’d work through it. I didn’t lose my erection, but I didn’t ejaculate having sex.



Porn is an addiction in the end. In the same way that gambling isn’t a physical addiction, it’s not actually in your blood, but it gets into your mind. I used to use porn every day.



Quitting porn and quitting masturbation was like a reset. After several weeks I could orgasm during sex again. It had to be quite rough, fast sex to start with, but at that point I could. Then it changed from being kind of awkward and a bit annoying that it wasn’t happening to, ‘Oh, I can orgasm with sex now, this is good’. And then it kind of slowed down and got really good. I would like to be able to orgasm from more gentle sex. It still has to be a bit faster than I’d like. I still have issues with coming when I’m the one moving, and not lying down. That’s getting better too, I’m very close.



A lot of older men who started watching porn later in their life actually don’t have many issues because they’ve been with women, they know what sex is actually like. The problem is when people start young on the iPhone that their parents got them, they don’t have to sneak to the computer or anything, they can just watch it, every single night, hardcore, softcore, they can watch people getting fisted, elbow deep up the bum if they really want to, that kind of thing. They can watch anything they want and that’s when it gets to be an issue. If you get brought up with things from a young age then they stick with you. If you hit puberty and get straight on to porn, which happened to me and to a lot of people my age, that’s when it becomes a big issue and affects you later on.

I lost my virginity to the wife of my school teacher Laura Dodsworth Age 92



I lost my virginity to the wife of my grammar school teacher. He was sent to France as a spy and resistance fighter. They had made an arrangement that while he was in France and there was no way they could keep in touch, that if they were sexually interested in someone else, they could have a relationship. They were both in love and would remain that way throughout the war, but it was an arrangement. I was 18 and went to stay with her when I had my embarkation leave. I was about to go to Africa. I knew them both and was fond of them both.



I was in a single bedroom. In the morning, the door opens, and in comes this woman, in her robe. She took it off and kneeled beside the bed. And there was this 18-year-old naïve boy. Man? Boy. Not sexually experienced at all. I’d never had sexual intercourse. It was an act of kindness. I immediately fell in love with her, of course.



I loved her. I’d loved her before. I’d had great feeling for her, but this was incredible.The next day we went out with her daughter, and bought some shopping. I went back to my unit and went off. I left with an enormous pleasure. On the other hand, I was in the army. War wasn’t something I’d chosen, I was called up.



I had an easy war. I was a driver and a wireless operator. I didn’t come in contact with the enemy. I didn’t have difficult tasks, I just operated a radio. I didn’t like being conscripted, but I didn’t object. It was a justifiable war and I expected to be conscripted.



After my school teacher’s wife, my next time with a woman was with a prostitute in an Arab brothel in Algiers. I don’t actually remember having relations there, but I think I did. Then, in Italy, I went to a Naples brothel. I stayed all night. That’s unusual in brothels. When I woke up and looked at her, I thought she was lovely.



I no longer have an attitude towards masculinity. I am affected by dementia now. A psychiatrist said I have dementia and prescribed drugs. It affects the way you think as well as your memory. Up until the age of 87 I still had normal feelings about sex and attraction, but these completely cut off and disappeared with my dementia. If I look at a pornographic image I have no sexual feeling. I am physically incapable, I couldn’t get an erection now. I occasionally masturbated until a few years ago, but it’s not there for me now, it has disappeared completely.



The absence of sexual feeling doesn’t matter to me at all. When I was younger it would have been disastrous. You know, if a man can’t get an erection, he'd go and see a doctor and get it sorted. Like all men, it was a major interest, but I have no interest in it now. I have been married twice and had a number of affairs that mattered to me a great deal.



Life has changed for women and men during my life. There is a more liberal relationship between men and women and an improvement. There is more partnership between men and women. Although when I was young there were plenty of men who weren’t sexist individuals.



My last relationship was in my 70s and that was with a woman in her 50s. We had a sexual relationship, we went on holiday, I looked after her children. We’re still friends now.



Longevity is increasing. My grandparents died in their 70s, but they were more like people in their 90s now. Ageing happens later now. Up until I was 87 I felt normal in most ways. OK, I couldn’t ride a bike as well as a young man.



I would claim I am a male feminist. What’s the word that covers all the different problems? This dementia... There are other forms of oppression, like class oppression. That’s it, I remember, I’m an intersectional feminist. I believe very much in that.