A former Grand National winner has died after narrowly winning a race at the Cheltenham Festival Trials Day on Saturday. Many Clouds, a 10-year-old horse, collapsed of a suspected heart attack moments after beating Thistlecrack in the Cotswold Chase yesterday. Animal rights activists said they raised concerns about Many Clouds’ health with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) prior to last year’s Grand National, believing his life to be “at serious risk” if he raced again.

Julian Herbert - PA Images via Getty Images Many Clouds and Leighton Aspell (right) jump an early fence in company with Thistlecrack ridden by Tom Scudamore before going on to win The Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase Race run during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse.

A spokesman from the BHA said such incidents are “extremely rare” and that a team of veterinary staff at Cheltenham cared for Many Clouds “within seconds” of the horse displaying any signs of distress. Dene Stansall, Animal Aid’s horseracing consultant, said: “The BHA were fully aware that Many Clouds had physically suffered in his previous races. Animal Aid reiterated this to them saying his life was at serious risk if he raced again. “The horse had already won the Grand National and his owner nearly a million pounds in prize money. “The horse’s wellbeing should have been the first priority. If this had been the case he’d be alive today. “If the BHA have nothing to hide they should publish the health record of the horse and be open and answerable to questioning.” The BHA said a post mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death. Many Clouds’s trainer, Oliver Sherwood, believes he died of a “massive heart attack”, The Guardian reports.

Thank you for all your kind wishes - let's just remember him as a true champ #RIPMANYCLOUDS — Oliver Sherwood (@OliverSherwood) January 29, 2017