Marcel The Adorable Therapy Dog Brings Joy To People With Dementia

Marcel the adorable Corgi is proving to be an invaluable companion for people with dementia.
He is one of many dogs on Mayhew’s animal therapy programme Therapaws. The dogs visit people with dementia in hospitals and care homes, with a view to reducing stress, anxiety and social isolation among those with the condition.
According to Mayhew, the dogs can also help to “unlock memories and emotions” in those living with the degenerative disease.
As part of the programme, TheraPaws volunteer Aurélie, along with her dog Marcel le Corgi who has more than 50k followers on Instagram, visited University Hospital Lewisham to spend time with, and bring joy to, the patients.
Ginnie Adamson, dementia specialist nurse at University Hospital Lewisham, said: “Mayhew’s TheraPaws programme is a brilliant initiative and a great way for us to raise awareness of World Alzheimer’s Month.
“Animals have such a positive impact on many of the patients. As well as being a welcome distraction, dogs have the ability to lower anxiety and stress levels and instantly improve your mood.”
Luke Berman, TheraPaws project manager, added: “The initiative also helps animals by raising awareness of the positive effects dogs can have, including promoting respect and compassion towards animals.”
He concluded: “It was a fantastic day and Aurélie and Marcel really enjoyed meeting and interacting with so many patients and staff members.”