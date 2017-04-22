Scientists flooded streets across the country in a display of defiance as fears of a post-truth age looms large over academia.

Physicists, astronomers, biologists and celebrities were among the ranks of the March for Science as it paraded past London’s most celebrated research institutions.

It was one of hundreds of similar events taking place around the globe, from Australia to the US, in a mass celebration of scientific endeavour, the Press Association reported.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Scientists and science enthusiasts gathered for the march through central London on Saturday

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi was pictured mingling with activists at the event, which was also scheduled to feature guests such as comedian Robin Ince.

Concerns that rhetoric threatens to override research flared in the UK last summer when former cabinet minister Michael Gove claimed that the public “have had enough of experts”.

Peter Capaldi: "Science is vital. At a time when ignorance is more fashionable than intelligence it's important." #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/pF6MUsyEVQ — kelly oakes (@kahoakes) April 22, 2017

Organisers said the spectre of fake news and the growth of misinformation made it crucial to highlight “the vital role that science plays in each of our lives and the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world”.

In the capital, supporters gathered outside the Science Museum bearing placards on which double helices and chemical symbols sat alongside political slogans.

Hundreds of protesters were to march to Parliament Square past bastions of scientific inquiry such as the Royal Society.

Here are some of the best signs spotted on the march...

Sam Barnwell

Sam Barnwell

Sam Barnwell

Sam Barnwell

#marchforscience #marchforscienceldn A post shared by Dani (@danimeehan1) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

Signs are great for blocking your father out #marchforscience #marchforscienceldn #womeninSTEM #imnotawomaninSTEM but hey I'm just #scicurious A post shared by hilaryblaah (@hilaryblaah) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

March for Science #schrodingerscat #marchforscienceldn #marchforscience 👩🏼‍🔬👨🏽‍🔬🐱 A post shared by Alice Webb (@alicewebb) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Apparently this is a joke but I didn't get it either :p #marchforscienceLDN A post shared by Becky Montacute (@beckymontacute) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

#marchforscienceLDN A post shared by Becky Montacute (@beckymontacute) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

#MarchForScienceLDN #science #rickandmorty A post shared by Nope (@builtinthefifties) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

#MarchForScienceLDN #marchforscience #science A post shared by Nope (@builtinthefifties) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

March for Science! Made too many meme signs...#marchforscience #sciencemarch #sciencemarchldn #marchforscienceldn #doge A post shared by Ash (@asherichia) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

112/365 #marchforscienceLDN A post shared by Marjory Bluer (@marb1es) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

#marchforscience #marchforscienceldn A post shared by Dani (@danimeehan1) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

The Commons Science and Technology Committee this month stressed the importance of allowing scientists and experts to come to the UK following Brexit.

It followed a host of warnings from influential figures in the scientific community that divorce from the continent could have a crippling impact on research and provoke an exodus of talent.

In March, Nobel Prize winning scientist Sir Paul Nurse told the Press Association: “I don’t think there’s anything in Brexit that helps universities, either in teaching or research, but we are where we are...we have to make the best of it.”