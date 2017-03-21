Some “milking every last drop” news now, as Mariah Carey has announced plans to produce a brand new animated film based on her famous festive classic. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ will hit cinemas later this year, and is based on one of Mariah’s biggest hits. We’ll leave it up to you to guess which one.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Mariah Carey and Santa, the two faces of Christmas in 2017

The Yuletide-loving diva made Christmas come early on Tuesday (21 March), when she unveiled a teaser clip for the upcoming animated feature, and while there was no footage of the film in the video, it was still suitably ridiculous. Accompanied by an array of festive imagery (which, in all honesty, looked an awful lot like it could have been stock footage), a voiceover teased: “Every holiday season there are traditions we can’t live without. “The tree… the stockings… the presents… and Mariah Carey.” That’s right, folks, Mariah Carey literally thinks “we can’t live without” her every December (but in fairness, where is the lie?).

Twitter/Mariah Carey Wow

Despite the fact the film itself is to be animated - with Mariah acting as narrator as well as executive producer, no less - we’re then treated to an image of the real elusive chanteuse lounging casually in some festive pyjamas, stroking a pooch in front of a log fire. She says: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas… there’s just one thing I need.”

Get the 1st look at the brand new film, @MariahCarey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, based on her Christmas classic song! #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/8uHAW0HY5F — All I Want Movie (@AllIWantMovie) March 21, 2017

Mariah’s past forays into the world of acting have had mixed reactions, though she recently appeared in a small role in ‘Empire’, which she won praise for. The less said about her critical and commercial flop ‘Glitter’ the better, though, with Mariah previously suggesting that 9/11 was to blame for the film’s poor reception.