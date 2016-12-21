Mariah Carey has fought off stiff competition, from the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, to hold onto her crown as the queen of posing in lingerie at any given opportunity.
So when she walked past a Christmas tree she wasn’t about to pass up the chance for a casual shoulder drop to reveal her bra.
And there you have it, the ‘Sensual Christmas Tree Photo’.
Bravo Mariah. Bravo.
Of course this isn’t Mariah’s first sensual Christmas tree photo, in fact it is something of a tradition in her household.
Only time will tell if it catches on.
