Britain’s banks could cope with a “disorderly” Brexit without needing to curb lending or be bailed out by taxpayers, the Bank of England has revealed following its annual health check on lenders.

For the first time since it started ‘stress-testing’ banks in 2014, none of Britain’s major lenders would need to raise extra capital, the bank said.

The stress tests are primarily calculated on the basis of the amount of capital banks held at the start of 2017.

Barclay and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) failed the test on this basis, but do not need to raise extra capital now as they increased capital during the course of year, Reuters reported.

“The (Bank of England) ... judges that the banking system can continue to support the real economy, even in the unlikely event of a disorderly Brexit,” Governor Mark Carney said at a news conference.

The results will come as a partial relief to finance minister Philip Hammond, who is looking to sell £3 billion of public holdings of RBS shares during the next financial year to help reduce public debt.