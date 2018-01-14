WME - the agency that represents Mark, Michelle and the film’s director Ridley Scott - also pledged to donate $500,000 to Time’s Up.

Earlier this week, it was claimed Michelle made only $80 per diem on the reshoots, amounting to less than $1,000.

She later told USA Today of the reshoots: “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

According to The Wrap, the huge pay gap was largely due to the actors’ individual contracts.

Whereas Michelle’s contract reportedly required her to do reshoots, Mark’s did not, leading to a negotiation for the fee.

Michelle has since praised Mark for donating his earnings to Time’s Up, saying in a statement: “Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted.

“If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment.”