Pregnant women could potentially reduce their risk of birth defects and miscarriage by eating Marmite, a new study has suggested.

Scientists found that vitamin B3 can “cure molecular deficiencies” that stop babies’ organs from developing correctly in the womb.

A single serving of Marmite contains 34% of a person’s recommended daily allowance of vitamin B3 (also known as niacin). It can also be found in Vegemite - the Australian equivalent of Marmite.

“This has the potential to significantly reduce the number of miscarriages and birth defects around the world and I do not use these words lightly,” said Professor Sally Dunwoodie, a biomedical researcher at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute in Sydney, according to Sky News.

“The ramifications are likely to be huge.”