    21/08/2017 10:42 BST | Updated 21/08/2017 14:09 BST

    Marseille Car Crash At Bus Stops Leaves At Least One Person Dead

    A man has been arrested.

    At least one person has died after a car crashed into two different bus stops in different parts of the French port city.

    The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the public has been advised to avoid the Old Port area.

    The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism.

    Philippe Laurenson / Reuters
    French police secure the area in the French port city of Marseille.
    Philippe Laurenson / Reuters
    One person was killed and another injured after a car crashed into two bus shelters in Marseille.

    A source close to the investigation told Reuters that the suspect was known to police for minor crimes and had psychological issues. 

    France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor said it had not taken up the case at this stage.

    “The arrest was made in a surprisingly calm fashion, no gunshots were exchanged,” David Reverdy, of the Alliance police union in Marseille, told BFM TV.

    The driver of the vehicle first hit a bus shelter at about 8.15am local time in the 13th district in the northern part of the city.

    An hour later the vehicle was driven into a bus shelter several kilometers to the south.

    “The distance travelled by the driver suggests a certain determination,” Reverdy said.

    “But we can ask ourselves: why these places? If one wanted to cause carnage, other places in Marseille, at another time of day, would have been more logical,” he said.

    France has been under a state of emergency since the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people.

    The incident comes as Spanish police hunt for the 22-year-old driver who plowed a van into a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday.

