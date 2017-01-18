Martine McCutcheon Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages On 'Loose Women'

Martine McCutcheon has spoken about how she suffered multiple miscarriages while trying to become a mother.
The ‘Loose Women’ panelists were having a discussion about wanting more children when the mother-of-one admitted that she had “lost babies” in the past.
“I didn’t have a problem getting pregnant. I had a problem keeping them. I lost babies,” McCutcheon told the audience on Wednesday 18 January.
“It was horrific every time.”
The 40-year-old actress has been married to her husband, singer Jack McManus since 2012 and they have one son, Rafferty Jack, who was born in February 2015.
The ex-’Eastenders’ star had previously admitted to having one miscarriage in 1999, but had not revealed further details.
McCutcheon has also been candid about her struggle with ME, but credits her pregnancy with helping her overcome the debilitating condition, explaining: “It was like a reset. I still had to manage it. I can live a normal life now. Most of all I am healthy for my son.”
