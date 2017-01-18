All Sections
    Martine McCutcheon Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages On 'Loose Women'

    'I had a problem keeping them.'

    Martine McCutcheon has spoken about how she suffered multiple miscarriages while trying to become a mother.

    The ‘Loose Women’ panelists were having a discussion about wanting more children when the mother-of-one admitted that she had “lost babies” in the past.

    “I didn’t have a problem getting pregnant. I had a problem keeping them. I lost babies,” McCutcheon told the audience on Wednesday 18 January.

    “It was horrific every time.”

     

    The 40-year-old actress has been married to her husband, singer Jack McManus since 2012 and they have one son, Rafferty Jack, who was born in February 2015.

    The ex-’Eastenders’ star had previously admitted to having one miscarriage in 1999, but had not revealed further details. 

    My little bubbas hand in mine 😍💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗

    A photo posted by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on

    McCutcheon has also been candid about her struggle with ME, but credits her pregnancy with helping her overcome the debilitating condition, explaining: “It was like a reset. I still had to manage it. I can live a normal life now. Most of all I am healthy for my son.”

    Loose Women’ airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV.

