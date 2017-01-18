Martine McCutcheon Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages On 'Loose Women'

Martine McCutcheon has spoken about how she suffered multiple miscarriages while trying to become a mother.

The ‘Loose Women’ panelists were having a discussion about wanting more children when the mother-of-one admitted that she had “lost babies” in the past.

“I didn’t have a problem getting pregnant. I had a problem keeping them. I lost babies,” McCutcheon told the audience on Wednesday 18 January.

“It was horrific every time.”