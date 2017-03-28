Mary Berry had a near miss in the latest episode of her BBC cookery show, after getting up close and personal with an unimpressed goat.
The former ‘Great British Bake Off’ judge is currently appearing in the new show ‘Mary Berry Everyday’, and in Monday’s (27 March) instalment, she and her granddaughter, Annabel, took a trip to Atlanta.
During the segment, she and Annabel attempted to make goat’s cheese, but in order to do that, they’d have to get some milk.
Sounds easy enough, right? Well, not when you factor in the fact the goat had no intention of letting Mary anywhere near it (perhaps it was more a Prue Leith fan, who knows?).
Despite Annabel’s relative ease at milking the goat, when Mary’s turn came, it seemed a lot less comfortable, rearing its hind legs as she tried to get close to it, almost knocking her over at one point.
After another attempt, the goat cleared off completely, but fortunately Mary saw the funny side, joking: “Granny’s lost her goat.”
She was eventually able to get some milk, but only once a second, more obedient, goat was called upon.
‘Mary Berry Everyday’ marks the TV chef’s first project since stepping down as a judge on ‘Bake Off’ last year, after the show was sold by Love Productions to Channel 4.
While Paul Hollywood chose to make the jump to a new channel, he’ll be judging the new series with cooking expert Prue Leith, while unlikely double act Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be stepping into Mel and Sue’s presenting shoes.
‘Mary Berry Everyday’ continues on Monday (3 April) at 8.30pm on BBC Two.