The former ‘Great British Bake Off’ judge is currently appearing in the new show ‘Mary Berry Everyday’, and in Monday’s (27 March) instalment, she and her granddaughter, Annabel, took a trip to Atlanta.

Mary Berry had a near miss in the latest episode of her BBC cookery show, after getting up close and personal with an unimpressed goat.

During the segment, she and Annabel attempted to make goat’s cheese, but in order to do that, they’d have to get some milk.

Sounds easy enough, right? Well, not when you factor in the fact the goat had no intention of letting Mary anywhere near it (perhaps it was more a Prue Leith fan, who knows?).

Despite Annabel’s relative ease at milking the goat, when Mary’s turn came, it seemed a lot less comfortable, rearing its hind legs as she tried to get close to it, almost knocking her over at one point.