Let’s face it, what Mary Berry doesn’t know about cooking isn’t worth knowing, but after the latest episode of ‘Mary Berry Everyday’ she stands accused of going two steps too far with a culinary classic.
The former ‘Great British Bake Off’ judge divided viewers during Monday night’s show when she added two rather unusual ingredients to a bolognese sauce: white wine and double cream.
Despite Mary trying to convince us that white wine is just as good as red in a bolognese and the cream “enriches” the sauce, many viewers weren’t buying it…
Last year, Jamie Oliver also upset fans after he tweeted a paella recipe that incorporated rice, chorizo and chicken thighs.
Sharing a link to the recipe online, the TV chef wrote: “Good Spanish food doesn’t get much better than paella.”
But it would appear that adding chorizo to paella is seen as an insult to traditionalists in Spain.
People took to social media to complain about the recipe, with some labelling it an “abomination”.
If you haven’t been put off by Mary’s special twist to bolognese and want to give it a try, then here’s how...
Ingredients
-
2 tbsp olive oil
-
2 onions, finely chopped
-
1 large carrot, finely chopped
-
2 sticks celery, finely chopped
-
500g/1lb 2oz lean minced pork
-
500g/1lb 2oz minced beef
-
3 garlic cloves, crushed
-
3 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
-
150ml/5fl oz white wine
-
500g/1lb 2oz passata
-
400g tin chopped tomatoes
-
200ml/7fl oz beef stock
-
3 bay leaves
-
2 tbsp chopped thyme leaves
-
4 tbsp double cream
-
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
-
450g/1lb pappardelle pasta, to serve
-
Parmesan, to serve
-
Basil leaves, to garnish
Method
-
Preheat the oven to 160C/140C Fan/Gas 3.
-
Heat the oil in a deep, lidded ovenproof casserole. Add the onion, carrot and celery and fry over a high heat for 5–6 minutes, or until starting to soften. Add the pork and beef mince and fry until browned and any excess liquid has evaporated. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.
-
Add the tomato paste and stir. Add the passata, tomatoes, stock, herbs and wine. Season with salt and pepper and bring to the boil, cover and bake for about an hour.
-
Stir in the cream, and return to the oven, with the lid off, for another hour, until tender and reduced.
-
Bring a pot of salted water to the boil, add the pasta and cook according to packet instructions. Drain and check the seasoning.
-
Divide the pasta between plates, top with the sauce, grate over some Parmesan, garnish with basil leaves and serve.