Mary Berry has hinted we could see her teaming up with Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc in the near future, following rumours that the BBC are working on a new show for the trio to work on.

The judge and TV hosts all opted to stay with the Beeb when it was announced ‘Great British Bake Off’ was moving to Channel 4, and speaking backstage at the National Television Awards, Mary had nothing but praise for her former co-stars.