Mary Berry has hinted we could see her teaming up with Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc in the near future, following rumours that the BBC are working on a new show for the trio to work on.
The judge and TV hosts all opted to stay with the Beeb when it was announced ‘Great British Bake Off’ was moving to Channel 4, and speaking backstage at the National Television Awards, Mary had nothing but praise for her former co-stars.
When she was asked if we’d see them back together again soon, Mary told The Huffington Post UK and other reporters: “I could think of nothing better. We are a great team - they just make me laugh, we’re very close and very lucky.”
Mary also insisted that she will be watching ‘Bake Off’ when Channel 4 launch their version of the show, saying: “Of course! I need to see Paul Hollywood. We’re still good friends.”
The cook was suitably stunned when she won the Best Judge prize - beating competition from Simon Cowell and Len Goodman - and her delightful reaction was noted by many fans on Twitter.
Mary will be back on our screens in February with a new BBC Two series, and Mel and Sue joined her this week at the launch of the cookbook which accompanies the show.