Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have just granted a long-standing wish of many of their fans by finally launching their ‘Nirvana’ fragrance collection in the UK.

As part of the fashion designers’ diffusion line, ‘Elizabeth and James’ (named after their siblings), the perfume range - which features four scents - is exclusively being sold in Harrods.

Up until now, the scents had only been available in Sephora stores across America.