All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    25/07/2017 12:04 BST

    Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen's Fragrances Are Now Available To Buy In The UK

    *Grabs purse* 👛

    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have just granted a long-standing wish of many of their fans by finally launching their ‘Nirvana’ fragrance collection in the UK. 

    As part of the fashion designers’ diffusion line, ‘Elizabeth and James’ (named after their siblings), the perfume range - which features four scents - is exclusively being sold in Harrods. 

    Up until now, the scents had only been available in Sephora stores across America. 

    New additions ‘Amethyst’ and ‘French Grey’ will exclusively be sold at Harrods too - along with the additional dry shampoos and body sprays. 

    The range is available online and in store now at Harrods - with prices starting at £69 for 50ml and £95 for 100ml.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionBeautyFashionCelebritiesbeauty

    Conversations