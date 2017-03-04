Disney fans have been given their first look at Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, though fans still have a very long wait before the new film is released.
Emily is taking on the iconic role for the movie ‘Mary Poppins Return’, which is due to hit cinemas on Christmas Day in 2018.
And this newly-released snap shows Emily as the character, who was made famous by Julie Andrews:
The film is set in London and will feature an older Michael and Jane Banks, and the three children, who will have had a “personal loss”.
It’s already been confirmed Dick Van Dyke will appear in the sequel, and the cast also includes Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Colin Firth will also be in the movie, which is being produced by the team behind Disney’s 2014 hit ‘Into The Woods’.