A mum who was baffled by her seven-year-old’s maths homework reached out to other parents for help - and it was a lot more confusing that she first thought.

Angie Werner, from Australia, shared a photo of the question on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook group, who then shared the image with HuffPost UK.

“Ok, we’re all stumped,” Werner wrote. “My second grader’s (Year 3, ages seven and eight) homework - help.”

The maths problem is as follows: “There are 49 dogs signed up to compete in the dog show. There are 36 more small dogs than large dogs signed up to compete.

“How many small dogs are signed up to compete?”

If you’re anything like us, you might assume quite quickly that the answer is 13. Wrong.