Matt Damon has spoken out after it was claimed he’d been involved in killing a 2004 story about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuse.
Earlier this week, journalist Sharon Waxman penned a story on The Wrap, claiming that more than a decade ago, she was working on a story for the New York Times similar to the one published last week, detailing the accusations of sexual harassment levelled against Weinstein.
The story in question reported Fabrizio Lombardo - then-chief of Miramax Italy, was unqualified for his job - and his position was more about “procuring women” for Weinstein than anything more professional.
Sharon went on to claim that all traces of sexual misconduct were “gutted” from the story, following phone calls from Matt Damon and Russell Crowe, at the behest of Weinstein.
Speaking to Deadline, Matt has now shared his side of the story, explaining: “My recollection was that it was about a one minute phone call.
“Harvey had called me and said, they’re writing a story about Fabrizio, who I knew from ’The Talented Mr. Ripley’. He has organized our premiere in Italy and so I knew him in a professional capacity and I’d had dinner at his house.
“Harvey said, Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was? So I did, and that’s what I said to her. It didn’t even make the piece that she wrote.”
Matt went on to condemn the actions of Weinstein, insisting he had no knowledge of any sexual misconduct, stating: “Before I was famous, I didn’t abide this kind of behavior. But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night.
“I did five or six movies with Harvey. I never saw this. I think a lot of actors have come out and said, everybody’s saying we all knew. That’s not true.
“This type of predation happens behind closed doors, and out of public view. If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it.
“And I will peel my eyes back now, father than I ever have, to look for this type of behavior. Because we know that it happens. I feel horrible for these women and it’s wonderful they have this incredible courage and are standing up now.”
The ‘Martian’ actor is just one of a number of A-list stars to have worked with Harvey in the past who have now spoken out against him, including Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney.
Weinstein has faced a string of sexual assault and sexual harassment accusations, but has “unequivocally denied” any allegations of non-consensual relationships.