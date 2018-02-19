Matthew Falder, one of Britain’s most prolific paedophiles, has been jailed for 32 years after blackmailing victims into carrying out depraved sexual and physical acts.

The Cambridge graduate admitted 137 offences relating to 46 complainants after being caught by an international inquiry led by the National Crime Agency.

The 29-year-old was arrested in June last year after three traumatised victims, who were tricked into sending him humiliating images, attempted to end their own lives.

Sentencing “warped and sadistic” Falder in Birmingham Crown Court on Monday for “a tale of ever increasing depravity”, Judge Philip Parker QC said: “As for your equally extraordinary sexual offending – no-one who knew you above ground had an inkling of what you were doing below the surface.”

Branding him an “internet highwayman”, he added: “You wanted to assume total control over your victims.

“Your behaviour was cunning, persistent, manipulative and cruel.”