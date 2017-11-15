A man who spent two years in a coma after being attacked on his doorstep in a row over a barking dog has died.

Matthew Sheehan, 36, died in hospital last week following an assault by Raymond Burrell outside his home in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in September 2015.

Burrell was jailed for life in April last year and ordered to serve a minimum of eight years after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, the Press Association reported. He was cleared of attempted murder.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Burrell had been annoyed by Sheehan complaining about his cross-Staffordshire bull terrier’s barking.