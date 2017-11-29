Maya Jama And Sarah Jane Crawford Twinned At The MOBO Awards - Kicking Off The Sequins Trend

There’s been a lot of twinning at important events lately and the MOBO awards was no different.
Maya Jama, who presented at the 22nd annual award ceremony along with Marvin Humes, stunned on the red carpet wearing a sequinned halter neck mini dress.
And, aside from a fur stole, Jama rocked the look almost exactly like Sarah-Jane Crawford - hair down, subtle smokey eye and all.
Wearing the same outfit as another person at the same event is never what an attendee hopes for, but the fact that both ladies looked stunning meant we got to admire the look twice.
Jama and Crawford weren’t the only two to don the sparkles at the MOBO awards.
As VIPs started to walk the red carpet, it was clear a trend was emerging: sequins.
Viscountess Weymouth and Ray Blk, who recently won the BBC’s Sound of 2017 award, kicked off the party season in shimmering sequinned dresses and heeled sandals.
‘Hoolyoaks’ actress Chelsee Healey added a touch of drama with bold black feathers on the skirt of her sequinned lace dress.
Artist Daps’ date looked stunning in a long sequinned black dress and matching clutch.
