    STYLE

    Maya Jama And Sarah Jane Crawford Twinned At The MOBO Awards - Kicking Off The Sequins Trend

    Twinning (in this case) is certainly winning.

    29/11/2017 21:41 GMT

    There’s been a lot of twinning at important events lately and the MOBO awards was no different. 

    Maya Jama, who presented at the 22nd annual award ceremony along with Marvin Humes, stunned on the red carpet wearing a sequinned halter neck mini dress.

    And, aside from a fur stole, Jama rocked the look almost exactly like Sarah-Jane Crawford - hair down, subtle smokey eye and all. 

    Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
    Maya Jama.

    Wearing the same outfit as another person at the same event is never what an attendee hopes for, but the fact that both ladies looked stunning meant we got to admire the look twice. 

    Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
    Sarah-Jane Crawford.

    Jama and Crawford weren’t the only two to don the sparkles at the MOBO awards. 

    As VIPs started to walk the red carpet, it was clear a trend was emerging: sequins. 

    Viscountess Weymouth and Ray Blk, who recently won the BBC’s Sound of 2017 award, kicked off the party season in shimmering sequinned dresses and heeled sandals. 

    Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
    Viscountess Emma Weymouth.
    Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
    Ray Blk.

    ‘Hoolyoaks’ actress Chelsee Healey added a touch of drama with bold black feathers on the skirt of her sequinned lace dress. 

    Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
    Chelsee Healey

    Artist Daps’ date looked stunning in a long sequinned black dress and matching clutch. 

    Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
    Daps and guest.

    Click through all the looks from 2017′s MOBO awards. 

    • Stormzy
      Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
      LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Stormzy attends the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
    • Lethal Bizzle
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Lethal Bizzle attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Maja Jama
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Maya Jama attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Marvin Humes
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Marvin Humes attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Sarah-Jane Crawford
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Sarah-Jane Crawford attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Chelsee Healey
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Chelsee Healey attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Daps and guest
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Daps and guest attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Ray Blk
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Ray Blk attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Davido
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Davido attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Nadia Rose
      Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
      LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Nadia Rose attends the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
    • Sampha
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Sampha attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Taya
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Taya attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Mr Eazi
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Mr Eazi attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • Tulisa Contostavlos
      Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
      LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Tulisa Contostavlos attends the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
    • Stefflon Don
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Stefflon Don attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)
    • G FrSH and Yxng Bane
      Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
      LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: G FrSH (L) and Yxng Bane attend the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
    • Jorja Smith
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Jorja Smith attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

