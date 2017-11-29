Can You Spot The Difference Between Meghan Markle's Engagement Outfit And Presenter Neev Spencer's Get Up?

It seems Meghan Markle’s engagement outfit may have been inspired by a similar one worn by Kiss FM presenter Neev Spencer a few weeks before the royal engagement was announced.

Stylist Victoria Hamilton made a fun comparison between the two ladies’ outfits when she posted a photo of each side-by-side on Instagram, with both wearing crisp white coats and pumps with a criss-cross detailing.

The British stylist had dressed Spencer in the outfit for an event for Head’s Together - the charity Prince Harry and the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge established - at St James Palace on 13 October.

“I love Meghan’s style, but what I love most is that she knows how to add her own personal style stamp to her outfits too,” Hamilton told HuffPost UK.

“So to see her in a look similar to the one created for Neev Spencer was just incredible.”

The looks are indeed twinning, but can you spot the differences between them?