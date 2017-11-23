John McDonnell Forgets His Sums And Says 'That's Why We Have iPads'

John McDonnell failed to explain Labour’s borrowing plans during a key broadcast interview, saying MPs have “iPads and advisers” for that.

The Shadow Chancellor was grilled on the BBC Today Programme and was asked to talk about his own party’s plans to borrow around £50bn, but appeared to forget his sums.

When presenter Mishal Husain pressed him about how much it would cost, he said it was “trite journalism” and “the wrong question” before repeating: “It would pay for itself.”

He said: “The type of journalism where you go into an interview and they ask you a question on a particular figure is a trite form of journalism.

“It’s why we have iPads and advisors.”

McDonnell said borrowing was needed to pay for essential infrastructure like increased housebuilding.

He said: “What we would do is ensure that day-to-day spending was not paid for by borrowing. It will be paid for through our tax system, and that means stop the tax give-away to the rich and the corporations.

“That we would only invest for our infrastructure and that investment would pay for itself on the basis of the growth that we would achieve on those. And that’s a one-to-one return.