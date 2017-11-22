John McDonnell Follows Corbyn's Fiery Speech With Car-Crash Budget Interview

Jeremy Corbyn ’s response to the Autumn Budget was, in a word, loud.

Wooooaaahhhhh!!! Corbyn going for the Tories!!! pic.twitter.com/kPRf8VSAIh

The Labour leader won plaudits for a speech which tore into the Tories on everything from Universal Credit to the Paradise Papers.

He said: “Our country is marked by growing inequality and injustice.

“We were promised a revolutionary Budget. The reality is nothing has changed.

“People were looking for help from this Budget, they have been let down.”