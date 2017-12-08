Mechoui: Slow-roast Lamb Moroccan-style

The world of food blogging is very picture-led these days, which is both a good thing and a bad thing.

It's a good thing because those of us so inclined can spend ages making pretty photographs with vintage props, with the excuse that we need to show, step by step, how the dish should look. It's a bad thing because this means our guests can be left sitting at table with rumbling tummies while we fiddle with lighting and the food cools.

On this occasion I was so focused on feeding everyone that I almost forgot to get the camera out, so I hope you'll take my word for it when I say this Moroccan-style slow-roast lamb is utterly delicious. We all went back for seconds and five of us pretty much devoured an entire and very sizeable shoulder.

It takes a long time to cook, so set your alarm if you're planning to serve it for lunch. Otherwise it's trouble free. I served it with Diana Henry's whole roast spiced cauliflower, carrots tossed in honey and harissa, a yoghurt and mint sauce and, er, roast potatoes. Feel free to use couscous instead if you're aiming for authenticity.

Mechoui (serves 6-8 generously)