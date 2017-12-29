Meet The Doctors Risking Their Lives To Help Sick Syrian Children In Aleppo

These doctors are risking their lives traversing mine-ridden Syrian countryside to reach children who desperately need medical care.

This Unicef medical truck flits between villages in southern Aleppo, an area which has been torn apart by the conflict in Syria.

A team of nine - comprised of two doctors, two specialists and medical students - treat around 100 people every day, setting up makeshift clinics in schools, houses and mosques.

Thousands of people are returning to Syria despite ongoing violence and the fact that some areas lack basic facilities.

The team treats people with injuries as well as pregnant women, child illness and chronic disease.

Mohammed, a 23-year-old medical student with the team, said: “I chose the medical field to volunteer because the situation was tragic in Aleppo and I wanted to serve people.