The Spectator’s article, which I’m assuming theorises Markle’s suitability because of her status as a divorcee and Harry’s connection to the Church of England (this is based on their tweet and one which I cannot verify as I won’t pay money to consume thinly veiled racist diatribe), forgets the very first thing all children in Year 7 are taught (by force). Henry VIII, Supreme Fuck Head, so desperate for an heir to the throne, he had eight whole wives. Any and all attempts to derail the fun were futile because we’ve long peeped your game. We understand the function of racism is to distract us from doing our work and today our work was having the most fun.

We’re not stupid. We know Harry tarried with stupid back in 2004 when he was photographed wearing a swastika. We were all there when the pictures were released and the world rightly criticised him. We also understand Meghan Markle’s racial ambiguity, and so does she when she writes for Elle “Sorry, world, this is not Lost and I am not one of The Others. I am enough exactly as I am.’” So, to you all who thought this a good hill to die on, desperate to dampen the moods of those who saw this as a moment celebration with your luke warm takes, I pity your inability to just let go and join us in our reverie; ignoring the violent, oppression history of the British Monarchy and taking a swim with us in white tears spilled for reverse gentrifying of their beloved Royal Family.

And because God doesn’t sleep, news broke today Katie Hopkins lost her Daily Mail column, a platform she used to spread evil; marking today as something truly special- one for the history books. There’s time to fight white supremacy, and while I can multitask, today I chose to find happiness in this moment. There’s so little to go around.

This was cross-posted from DanielleDash.com.