As if Meghan Markle hasn’t had enough to contend with since it was revealed that she’s in a relationship with Prince Harry, she’s now had fake topless photos of her circulated on the internet.

Photos allegedly showing the ‘Suits’ actress topless on holiday with an ex began circulating online earlier this week, however it has now been confirmed that they’re actually fake.

Meghan has been subjected to a whole load of scrutiny and press intrusion ever since reports first suggested she was dating Prince Harry at the end of October this year.

Just over a week later, in an unprecedented move, Prince Harry released an official statement via Kensington Palace, bemoaning the “wave of abuse and harassment” that Meghan has been on the receiving end of.

The statement explicitly acknowledged that the harassment had been both racist and sexist in its nature, adding: “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm… This is not a game - it is her life and his.”

His comments came days after The Sun ran a headline declaring “Harry’s girl’s on Pornhub” on its front page, a headline which didn’t just erase Meghan’s name entirely, but failed to mention that the scene in question was not anything explicit, but rather a raunchy scene from ‘Suits’, as part of, y’know, her job.

While Harry was applauded from most for speaking out on important issues in the statement, it didn’t exactly have the desired effect on certain media outlets.

Some news sites were criticised on social media for leading with the fact that he’d publicly referred to Meghan as his “girlfriend” in the statement, rather than the concerns he’d raised.

Later, a column in the Mail On Sunday was panned for delving into her heritage, even describing her family background as “exotic”.

