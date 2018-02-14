Want Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bag? The Waiting List Has Topped 1,000 People

A spokesperson for the brand told HuffPost UK the bag sold out within minutes and the waiting list is now around 1,000 people long.

Meghan Markle’s Strathberry leather crossbody bag caught everyone’s attention when she arrived for an engagement in Edinburgh on Tuesday [13 February], alongside her fiancé Prince Harry.

Once photos of Markle’s bag hit social media, Strathberry “immediately” saw sales of their ‘Bottle Green East/West Mini’ increase by around 200% to 300%.

Visitor numbers to the website were up ten fold on the previous day, and the brand indicate they could have been higher, had it not been for their own supply falling short.

The spokesperson said: “Sales were unfortunately held back by the fact that we were still to fully restock following Meghan last carrying her Strathberry.”

They believe that the ‘Meghan Markle’ effect will increase their overall sales in 2018 by around 10 to 20%.