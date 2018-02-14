All Sections
    Want Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bag? The Waiting List Has Topped 1,000 People

    You might be waiting a while to get your hands on it.

    Meghan Markle’s Strathberry leather crossbody bag caught everyone’s attention when she arrived for an engagement in Edinburgh on Tuesday [13 February], alongside her fiancé Prince Harry. 

    A spokesperson for the brand told HuffPost UK the bag sold out within minutes and the waiting list is now around 1,000 people long.

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Meghan Markle was wearing a new season Burberry tartan coat, and Veronica Beard trousers, with her Bottle Green East/West Mini Strathberry bag.

    Once photos of Markle’s bag hit social media, Strathberry “immediately” saw sales of their ‘Bottle Green East/West Mini’ increase by around 200% to 300%. 

    Visitor numbers to the website were up ten fold on the previous day, and the brand indicate they could have been higher, had it not been for their own supply falling short.

    The spokesperson said: “Sales were unfortunately held back by the fact that we were still to fully restock following Meghan last carrying her Strathberry.”

    They believe that the ‘Meghan Markle’ effect will increase their overall sales in 2018 by around 10 to 20%.

    POOL New / Reuters

    Markle previously carried the Strathberry Midi Tote in burgundy and vanilla when she made her first public appearance the couple’s engagement.

    EMPICS Entertainment

    Based in Edinburgh, and founded in 2013, all of Strathberry’s products are handcrafted by Spanish artisans.

