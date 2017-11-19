Five men have opened up about the most important guys in their lives in a heartwarming video commissioned to coincide with International Men’s Day (19 November).

James Edgington, who stars in the video, says his father Graham is the most important man in his life. “He lost his wife, my mum, when I was 14 months old,” he explains. “He’s been incredible, he’s been there through every stage of my life.”

Meanwhile Andre Charles-Foster says his son is the most important male in his life: “By having him, I’ve been inspired to do so much more with my life, help more people and try and create a fairer society that he will end up coming into.”

