All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    17/02/2017 12:21 GMT

    These Are The 'Imperfections' In Men That Women Find Attractive

    Get your coat...

    If you looked at the average man on a billboard - washboard abs, chiseled jaw and eyes like swimming pools - it’s pretty clear advertisers have a one-size-fits-all idea of male perfection.

    But in reality, what women want is entirely different, according to a popular Reddit thread.

    From crooked noses to chubby stomachs, are a handful of so-called imperfections that prove beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder.

    Many respondents were quick to stress that their choices weren’t imperfections in their eyes, but variations on the idea of the perfect adonis-like Ken Doll we’re lead to believe is everyone’s type. 

    “Lisps, grey hair, scars. And not an imperfection but I adore men who blush.” 

    - DareVeritas

    “Grubby hands. The rough, hard kind. And I wouldn’t call it an imperfection, but just if they’re big in general. I just like it when people have big features.”

    rucbarbird

    “Lots of freckles.”

    jenlynn27

    “Crow’s feet - the lines at their eyes when they smile - hot.”

    crankyheart

    “I have a weakness for big noses. Crooked? Even better! Think Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody.”

    kittycowww 

     

    “A little tummy. I mean I can bounce quarters off some washboard abs all day, but a little tummy is the BEST. Its not an imperfection, but I love it when a guy has a little bit of extra weight :)”

    BeerAndOxytocin 

    “Bedhead.”

    moovin2unc

    “Dadbod.”

     - Shipwreck_Medusa

    “Shaggy, messy hair. Scars.”

    Mastifyr

    “I am basing this off of what I think men might be self-conscious about and I don’t see these as imperfections per se: glasses, not having muscles (lanky), bumbly and awkward and shy nature and behavior, I love gray hair on a young guy, unique noses.”

    TicanDoko 

    “Scars on their manly hands.”

    alpacab0wlls

    “I’ve always been attracted to men who look just a bit ‘dorky’ in some way... I think there are some men who are just too attractive to take seriously. Someone else mentioned Ronaldo, and I know that a lot of ladies swoon over him but to me he just looks like a Ken doll.” 

    SmoreOfBabylon

    “I find myself being more attracted to my male friends who have acne scarring (even accompanied by redness) on the sides of their face and forehead... The closest thing I can compare the appeal of them to is how some people think freckles are cute or attractive. It adds some nice character to someone’s face, in my opinion.”

    rozko 

    “Gray hair drives me absolutely insane. Bonus points if they have gray in the beard as well.”

    Morallvar

    “A crooked smile is sexy AF”

    SorryIamAwkward

    Male Body Image Heroes
    MORE:dating and relationshipsBody ImageMenmale body image

    Conversations