These Are The 'Imperfections' In Men That Women Find Attractive

If you looked at the average man on a billboard - washboard abs, chiseled jaw and eyes like swimming pools - it’s pretty clear advertisers have a one-size-fits-all idea of male perfection.

But in reality, what women want is entirely different, according to a popular Reddit thread.

From crooked noses to chubby stomachs, are a handful of so-called imperfections that prove beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder.

Many respondents were quick to stress that their choices weren’t imperfections in their eyes, but variations on the idea of the perfect adonis-like Ken Doll we’re lead to believe is everyone’s type.