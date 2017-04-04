Parents believe that protecting their children’s mental health is a top concern, yet it is not compulsory to be taught in schools.

A small-scale YouGov poll of 1,000 British parents found that 79% agreed that children should be taught more about mental health in schools.

Of those surveyed, 57% said their family has been affected by mental health issues and 45% felt that schools are failing to look after the mental wellbeing of children.

Today [4 April], The Shaw Mind Foundation, is launching HeaducationUK, a campaign calling for mental health education to be made compulsory.

“I was very secretive about what I was going through growing up, as I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” said HeaducationUK founder, Adam Shaw.

“My life would have been completely different had I been given effective mental health education at primary school.”