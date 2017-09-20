Mental Health Patients Are Victims Of Postcode Lottery, Says Labour MP

Toby Melville / Reuters Mental health patients are victims of a postcode lottery and are being failed by the government, according to Labour MP Luciana Berger

New figures have revealed that half of Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which set NHS trust budgets, plan to cut their spending on mental health for the next financial year. Despite Theresa May’s pledge to give mental health parity of esteem with physical health, Labour MP Luciana Berger claims she has had to submit Freedom of Information requests on health budgets every year since 2014 after the previous government scrapped an annual survey of investment. “Theresa May claims to be committed to improving mental health but her cuts are harming mental health services,” said the Wavertree MP, who is also chair of Labour’s Campaign For Mental Health and a member of the health select committee.

PA Wire/PA Images

“This is the second year in a row that half of our cash-strapped Clinical Commissioning Groups have not increased their proportion of spend on mental health. “Ministers must ask themselves how long this can be allowed to go on for. They are overseeing a system which puts patients at risk and staff under unbearable pressure. “Enough empty promises. At the very least Jeremy Hunt must urgently introduce a ringfence around mental health budgets.” Berger’s investigation comes as a government study of 10,000 young people revealed about a quarter of 14-year-old girls are showing signs of depression. A total of 129 CCGs responded to her requests for information and revealed the amount spent in individual areas varies greatly. South Cheshire will spend just 5% of its annual budget on mental health services, whereas Lewisham in London plans to allocate 16%.

PA Archive/PA Images Health secretary Jeremy Hunt said CCGs are committed to increasing the proportion of their funding that goes into mental health.