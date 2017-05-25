The struggle is truly real with this mesh crop top from Pretty Little Thing.
Olivia Skuce ordered the top from the online fashion retailer and when it arrived the struggle to get it on began.
Skuce took to Twitter on Monday 22 May to share photos of her attempting to get the top over her head with hilarious results.
“Hi, ‘Pretty Little Thing’, just wondering why your top won’t fit over my head,” she wrote.
And social media users couldn’t help but see the funny side.
“Oh my God, Olivia - this is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.
“Haha, this is so funny. The photos are awful!,” another wrote.
And other people took to social media to show they were facing the same fashion dilemma too.
“Oh my God, same,” commented one user.
A spokesperson from Pretty Little Thing told HuffPost UK:
“We’ve given a full refund to Olivia, and are giving full refunds to anyone else that had bought this product.
“The style and all relating colours were removed from our site yesterday with immediate effect.
“Additionally, we’re investigating this as a matter of urgency with our suppliers as well as our QC department, and we can only apologise for the trouble that this has caused.”