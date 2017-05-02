All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    02/05/2017 13:22 BST

    Met Gala 2017: All The Outfits Plus The Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

    So many celebs, so many styles 💓

    Celebrities from every artistic field took to this year’s Met Gala’s red carpet with a statement-making look of their own.  

    Committing to this year’s theme of designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, many a celeb arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York last night (1 May) for a good cause. 

    From Rihanna’s Comme des Garçons dress and Cara Delevingne’s metallic Chanel suit, to Katy Perry’s scarlet red custom Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, the stars didn’t hold back with their styles. 

    Here are our top six favourite looks of the night:

    Kendall Jenner in La Perla.

    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    Rihanna in Comme des Garçons.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Katy Perry in a custom Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano.

    Taylor Hill via Getty Images

    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen .

    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

    Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger. 

    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana.

    Taylor Hill via Getty Images

    Scroll through the gallery below to see all the red carpet looks:

    Met Gala 2017: All The Oufits

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleCelebrity Style red carpetKaty PerryKendall JennerRihannaMet BallComme des GarçonszendayaJohn Galliano

    Conversations