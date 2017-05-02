Celebrities from every artistic field took to this year’s Met Gala’s red carpet with a statement-making look of their own.

Committing to this year’s theme of designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, many a celeb arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York last night (1 May) for a good cause.

From Rihanna’s Comme des Garçons dress and Cara Delevingne’s metallic Chanel suit, to Katy Perry’s scarlet red custom Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, the stars didn’t hold back with their styles.

Here are our top six favourite looks of the night:

Kendall Jenner in La Perla.